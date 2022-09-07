Russian UTair increasing number of flights to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Russian UTair is increasing the number of flights from Samara and St. Petersburg (Russia) to Baku, Trend reports via the airline.

The number of flights from St. Petersburg is growing from three to four times a week, and from Samara - from two to three times.

"We see that the tourist flow to Azerbaijan is steadily growing not only from Moscow, but also from the regions. We are introducing new and additional flights to make passengers' travel even more comfortable,” UTair president Oleg Semenov said.

“Currently, the company operates direct flights to Baku from Grozny, Moscow, Samara, St. Petersburg, Surgut, Tyumen and Ufa. UTair's schedule also includes flights to Azerbaijan's Ganja and Nakhchivan," Semenov noted.

The flights will be operated on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Departure from Samara will take place at 13:00 (GMT+4), and from Baku - at 16:25 (GMT+4).

Flights from St. Petersburg will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Departure from this city will take place at 10:15 (GMT+3), and from Baku - at 16:40.