Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan freight transport to multiply by end of 2022 – ADY Express LLC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Rail freight transport between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan totaled 950,000 tons (growth of eight times) from January through October 2022, out of which transit traffic made up 96 percent, ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend.

"Modern geopolitical realities end up changing the logistics map in Eurasia and the cargo flow direction. The Central Asian countries have already started to use the transit potential offered by Azerbaijan to enter world markets. Large cargo owners and logistics companies from the mentioned countries are choosing Azerbaijan as a transit route," the company said.

Cargo transportation in the Kazakhstan direction grew eight times, from 125,000 to 950,000 tons.

"This figure is projected to rise by 9-10 times by the end of 2022," the company noted.

Freight movement from Kazakhstan is carried out along two routes – through the Caspian Sea and the Samur-Yalama border crossing.