ADY Express increases volume of cargo transportation with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC - ADY Express LLC transported 220,000 tons of Uzbekistan’s cargo from January through October 2022, the company told Trend.

According to the source, the indicator increased by 125,000 tons compared to the same period in 2021.

"Transit cargo accounted for 98 percent of the total figure. Transportation was carried out via Caspian Sea," the company said.

This year ADY Express LLC continued to work on expanding its business ties.

"Expansion of cooperation with Uzbekistan is one of the priorities of our company. During this year, we took part in a number of important events held in Uzbekistan and were able to establish business contacts in this country. As a result, it was possible to increase the volume of cargo transportation with Uzbekistan," the company noted.