TRACECA eyes launching pilot road cargo transportation from Europe to Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission (PS IGC) TRACECA [Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia] is preparing proposals for the launch of the pilot cargo transport by semi-trailers with interchangeable tractor units in order to attract cargo from Europe to the Europe-Caucasus-Asia routes, the press service of the PS IGC TRACECA told Trend.

According to the press service, considering the availability of interested carriers for sending goods from EU countries to Central Asia via TRACECA routes, the PS IGC prepared a brief overview of the implementation of this transportation, as well as a draft agreement on this issue.

"In order to familiarize the countries, it’s advisable to conduct pilot flights and check the possibilities of implementing these initiatives, in connection with which, first of all, it is necessary to hear the positions of the countries," the TRACECA press service noted citing the organization’s Secretary General Asset Asavbayev.

It was also noted that it’s necessary to focus on the issues of legal regulation and practical possibilities of transporting goods by semi-trailers with interchangeable tractor units having a different country of registration, the readiness of state bodies and interested organizations to assist in implementing pilot cargo transportation.

"It’s also necessary to agree on the cost of ferry services and the timetable for the movement of ships, border crossing procedures, including border crossing points, fees and charges, requirements and conditions for insurance (semi-trailer and tractor), TIR [International Customs Transit System] application (for semi-trailers), and bilateral permits required for transportation and a number of other issues. Work in this direction will be continued," the press service added.

Freight transport through the Azerbaijani part of the TRACECA totaled over 51.42 million tons in 2022, up by 29.76 percent against 2021. The cargo turnover through the mentioned direction exceeded 12.64 billion ton-kilometers, which is 31.9 percent more than in the previous year.