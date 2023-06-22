Time to discuss process of digitalization of Middle Corridor - Azerbaijani CAERC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Now is the right time to consider the digitalization of the Middle Corridor and the new opportunities which may open up for the Visegrád countries and Azerbaijan, Head of Strategic Planning Department at the Center for Analysis and Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) of Azerbaijan Ayaz Museyibov said at the international "Visegrád Group Countries and Azerbaijan" workshop, Trend reports.

“Recently we have discussed the importance of the Middle Corridor during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war," the head of the department noted.

He also noted that Azerbaijan is taking steps to improve the digital infrastructure in the country.

"After the liberation of Eastern Zangazur [from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Azerbaijan adopted a new approach to the development of this region by introducing the concept of a smart city. The entire daily life of the inhabitants of this region will be based on the principles and technologies of a smart city," Museyibov said.

He added that attracting direct investment in the digital sphere of Azerbaijan is currently being discussed.

The workshop is devoted to the problems related to the energy crisis against the background of the Russia-Ukraine war and ways to solve them. The event will also discuss the challenges posed by the future technological transformation for the Visegrád Group countries and Azerbaijan.

The workshop is attended by experts and officials from Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary, as representatives of the diplomatic corps.