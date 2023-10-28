Port of Baku spurs regional connections along Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Port of Baku actively supports the development of trade, logistics, and supply chains, spurring regional connections along the Middle Corridor, effectively linking Asia and Europe, the Chief Operating Officer of the Port of Baku Eugene Seah said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during his visit to the Alat terminal as part of the 42nd session of the BSEC-URTA (Union of Road Transport Associations in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Region) General Assembly in Baku.

"This strategic role promotes the development of efficient and profitable transportation options, stimulating trade and connections across Eurasia. The port also places great emphasis on environmental sustainability, aiming to minimize its impact on the environment through the use of environmentally friendly methods, renewable energy sources, and responsible resource management," he emphasized.

