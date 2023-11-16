Azerbaijan announces completion date of BTK expansion project in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Work on expansion of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line in Georgia will be completed by the end of 2023, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development.

"Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of East-West and North-South transport corridors, is launching a number of strategic transportation projects." "The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad project, which was implemented on our country's initiative and financial support, went into operation in 2017," he stated.

He also mentioned another significant project, the opening of the Baku International Sea Trade Port. The Alat Free Economic Zone, which is adjacent to the Baku International Sea Trade Port and has modern infrastructure, will enable attracting local and foreign investors, organizing the production of high-value export-oriented products and services, expanding Azerbaijan's transit opportunities, and increasing cargo transportation.

"I would like to note that our socio-economic development strategy also envisages transformation of our country into a regional hub and e-commerce center," Jabbarov added.

BTK is a vital connection in the Middle Corridor, one of Asia's and Europe's commerce routes, and enables continuous railroad communication between China and Europe.

The 850-kilometer-long Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad was inaugurated in 2017. The increased relevance of BTK in the regional transportation network is due to the rapid delivery of products from Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan.

