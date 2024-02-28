WB predicts boost in railway traffic through Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The total volume of railway traffic via Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) will increase, Trend reports via the World Bank's (WB) forecasts.

The development of the Middle Corridor will enable to shift up to 16 percent of railway shipments between China and Europe to the Caspian-Black Sea region by 2030.

This potential redirection of a part of railway transportation between China and Europe to the TITR is expected to boost the total volume of transportation along the railway segment by 30 percent, experts from the WB explained.

"The corridor's development for TITR countries can play a decisive role in ensuring uninterrupted and reliable logistics chains, as well as stimulating export diversification and the development of various economic sectors," the WB added.

Notably, TITR marks its 10th anniversary this year. Last year, 2.75 million tons of cargo passed through the Middle Corridor by rail, and this figure is expected to reach four million tons in 2024.

The Middle Corridor links the container rail freight transportation networks of China and the European Union through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

Multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links ferry terminals in the Caspian and Black Seas with railway systems in China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The corridor also facilitates increased cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and back.

