Turkmenistan Airlines to frequent flights from Ashgabat to New Delhi

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 30. Turkmenistan Airlines is boosting the number of regular passenger flights on the Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) to New Delhi (India) route in the new summer schedule of 2024, Trend reports.

The data from airlines shows that the number of weekly flights to the Indian capital will increase from two to three.

According to the new schedule, valid from March 31 through October 26, 2024, flights from Ashgabat to Delhi will be operated under the numbers: T5-531 'departure 01:45 (GMT+5), arrival 05:35 (GMT+5:30)', T5-533 '07:00 (GMT+5) - 10:50 (GMT+5:30)', T5-537 '04:00 (GMT+5) - 07:50 (GMT+5:30)'.

The planes will fly back from New Delhi to Ashgabat on the following flights: T5-532 '06:55 (GMT+5:30) - 10:35 (GMT+5)', T5-534 '12:20 (GMT+5:30) - 16:00 ( GMT+5)', T5-538 '09:20 (GMT+5:30) - 13:00 (GMT+5)'.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this year announced plans to launch flights from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, to a number of new destinations, such as Milan (Italy), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

This year, Turkmenistan Airlines intends to fly to 14 international destinations in 12 countries around the world.

