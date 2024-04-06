Turkmenistan holds discussions with partners to develop North-South, East-West corridors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 6. Turkmenistan has discussed with foreign partners the development of rail transportation through the North-South and East-West transport corridors, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the discussion of these topics during the international conference 'Railway Logistics: Current Development Challenges', which was held in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

The conference was attended by representatives of Turkmenistan's Demirýollary OJSC national railway carrier and Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan (TULM).

Furthermore, in addition to the Turkmen delegation, representatives of various departments of Belarus, delegations of railways from Azerbaijan, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, heads of logistics, operators, and forwarding companies took part in the conference.

The agenda of the forum included issues of the transport and transit potential of railway networks and logistics companies, the organization of cargo transportation along the North-South and East-West transport corridors, as well as the implementation of the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative.

The forum participants discussed the issues of establishing an effective railway transportation system between the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and China.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively cooperating with foreign partners in the development of railway infrastructure, which includes the construction of new railway tracks, the modernization of existing highways, and the introduction of modern technologies and management systems.

Partnership in this area helps to strengthen transport links between the countries of the region and ensures more efficient movement of goods and passengers.

