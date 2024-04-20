OSJD member states sign protocol in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 20. During the 38th Conference of heads and responsible representatives of railway transport enterprises of the OSJD member countries, held in Ashgabat city, various documents were signed, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Railways, in particular, following the results of the fourth day of the event, the Protocol of this meeting of the Organization for Co-operation between Railways (OSJD) was signed.

The Protocol, aimed at strengthening effective cooperation between the parties in the interests of universal well-being and development, contains a number of documents of international importance.

Furthermore, during the meeting, a number of bilateral documents were also signed between the railway departments of Turkmenistan and the OSJD member states.

Meanwhile, the 38th meeting of the Conference of Heads and Responsible Representatives of Railway Transport Enterprises of the member countries of the Organization for Railway Cooperation (OSJD) was held in Ashgabat.

The event was attended by heads and senior representatives of railway departments from 20 OSJD member countries, as well as observers from four countries: Finland, France, Germany, and Greece.

