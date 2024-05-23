Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia and Oman join Int'l Transport Forum

LEIPZIG, Germany​, May 23. The Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia, and Oman have joined the International Transport Forum (ITF), Trend reports.

The decision was made by the ministers of the member countries of the organization following the summit in Leipzig.

Additionally, the presidency of the organization transitioned from Lithuania to Chile.

From May 22 through 24, 2024, Leipzig, Germany, hosts the ITF summit on transport’s role in fostering a sustainable economy, chaired by Lithuania. Participants are exchanging ideas on how transport can drive economic growth while enhancing environmental and social sustainability.

The International Transport Forum (ITF) is an intergovernmental organization with over 60 member countries, including Azerbaijan.

The ITF was established in 2006 under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), succeeding the European Conference of Ministers of Transport (EICMT), which had been active since 1953.

