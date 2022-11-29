Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan eye signing alliance treaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan plan to sign an alliance treaty to jointly combat challenges, Trend reports, with reference to Kazakh media.

According to the document, allied relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are built on the basis of comprehensive cooperation, trust, equality and mutual consideration of national interests, mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of state borders, as well as conscientious fulfillment of mutual obligations.

In the event of possible aggression against one of the countries, the parties to the treaty commit to holding consultations, both bilateral and in the framework of international organizations they are a member of.

Also, both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agree not to become a part of any alliance or a bloc and also refrain from participating in any actions directed against the other party.

The draft Treaty provides for the expansion of cooperation in the military, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, in addition to the field of civil defense and energy.