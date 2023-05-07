UNWTO carrying out various technical projects in Central Asia in co-op with int'l partners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has implemented numerous technical projects in the countries of Central Asia together with different international partners, a source at the UNWTO told Trend.

According to the organization, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), as well as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) were among the stakeholders in carrying out those projects in the region.

"For instance, jointly with ADB, UNWTO has implemented Promoting Sustainable Tourism Development in the Republic of Tajikistan, which had three pillars: tourism statistical assistance, elaboration of a sustainable tourism development plan and preparation of an international and domestic tourism survey and report," the source said.

Moreover, in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, jointly with ABD, UNWTO has implemented a project on Accommodation Classification System for Almaty-Bishkek Economic Corridor.

In Uzbekistan, with support from the EBRD, UNWTO has led the project on Facilitating Tourism Recovery in Aftermath of COVID-19 – Uzbekistan and elaborated Tourism Diversification Strategy for the Khorezm region of Uzbekistan, the source added.

"These are only few of the projects of technical nature implemented in the region and many more are

scheduled for the near future," the UNWTO concluded.