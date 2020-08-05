Kazakhstan adds over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has detected 1,062 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Of these, 493 are symptom-free, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has once again reported the biggest number of new COVID-19 cases – 210, including 108 asymptomatic cases.

176 new COVID-19 cases, including 101 asymptomatic ones have been registered in Almaty city, 14 (8) in Shymkent city, 46 (22) in Akmola region, 11 (3) in Aktobe region, 22 (12) in Almaty region, 38 (26) in Atyrau region, 122 (50) in East Kazakhstan region, 41 (15) in Zhambyl region, 59 (28) in West Kazakhstan region, 92 (21) in Karaganda region, 55 (23) in Kostanay region, 28 (15) in Kyzylorda region, 30 (17) in Mangistau region, 46 (23) in Pavlodar region, 52 (9) in North Kazakhstan region, 20 (12) in Turkestan region, taking the total caseload across Kazakhstan to 94,882.

Of 94,882, 67,031 patients have already beat the novel virus. COVID-19 has claimed 1,058 lives in Kazakhstan.