TikTok representative office may be opened in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. TikTok media platform intends to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazakh Invest National Company JSC.

The cooperation was discussed during the meeting between Oleg Sokolov, Director of the TikTok office in Eastern Europe and Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Almas Aidarov

A delegation of TikTok visited the Republic of Kazakhstan to discuss issues related to projects in the field of education, culture, tourism and other issues of platform development in Kazakhstan.

According to TikTok representatives, currently more than seven million registered users use the platform in Kazakhstan every month. The company implements large-scale projects in the field of promoting the development of education and culture in many countries of the world, including Kazakhstan.

Sokolov noted the intention of TikTok to strengthen the cultural and educational content of the platform in Kazakhstan, including the promotion of national theaters and museums.

In turn, Aidarov proposed to consider the possibility of opening a representative office of the company in Kazakhstan and announced readiness to provide comprehensive support to the company's initiatives in the country.

Launched in 2018, the international version of TikTok is one of the leading global internet platforms with a worldwide monthly audience of over one billion users.