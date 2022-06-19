Kazakhstan calls for complete renunciation of nuclear weapons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Kazakhstan calls on states to develop a plan for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi says in an article, Trend reports citing Liter.kz.

"We call on all states, including nuclear powers, to develop a phased plan for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons by 2045, the centenary of the UN. Рroposals and agreements to achieve this goal could be reflected in the final documents of both the first conference of the TPNW and the review conference of the NPT," the minister said.

According to him, the current military conflict on the territory of Ukraine, talk about the return of nuclear weapons make us think about the urgent need to ban and eliminate these weapons.