Inefficient policy persists in Kazakhstan's subsoil use - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The inefficient policy persists in the field of subsoil use in Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

Tokayev made the statement in his address to the extended session of the Kazakh Government.

"On my instructions, a large-scale audit of unused deposits is being carried out with their further transfer to bona fide investors. But the results so far are not impressive. There are also numerous instances of illegal mining and expired contracts,” Tokayev said.