Stadler to improve public transportation in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Stadler is convinced that with its innovative products and know-how it can help taking public transport in Kazakhstan to the next level, Fabian Vettori, Deputy Head of Group Communications told Trend.

Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) and Stadler have signed three long-term contracts for the supply of 537 sleeper and couchette coaches, including a 20-year full-service contract in December 2022

The total contract covers the manufacturing and service of the sleeper and couchette coaches, totaling 2.3 billion Euros. The contract also includes the transfer of technology from Switzerland to Kazakhstan and the acquisition of a local production facility in Astana.

The deputy head of group communications said that in the context of the capacity building of the local staff, a significant increase in capacity is required, which means that investments will also be necessary for this purpose.

According to the deputy's head, with the project in Kazakhstan, Stadler is entering a new market and expanding its geographical presence in the CIS region.

"Stadler is constantly examining opportunities in all countries of the CIS region, not only in Kazakhstan," he concluded.

Stadler is a Swiss-based company specializing in the production of trains and trams. Headquartered in Bussnang in eastern Switzerland, it has a workforce of over 13,000 based in various production and engineering locations as well as more than 70 service locations