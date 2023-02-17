Kazakhstan, UAE to develop public administration co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding on boosting cooperation in the field of public administration, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

The document was signed by Galymzhan Koyshybayev, Chief of Staff of the Government of Kazakhstan, and Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit held in the UAE.

Koyshybayev also held talks with Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry officials, as well as the representatives of local Ayana Holding and Metito.

The discussions revolved around boosting economic and industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan, UAE, and businesses representing both countries.

Recently, Kazakhstan and UAE increased their cooperation considerably. A particular catalyst for the rapprochement was the visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the United Arab Emirates in mid-January. As a result of the visit, Kazakhstan and UAE signed several cooperation documents, including agreements on developing transport and energy partnership.