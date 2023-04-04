Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan Materials 4 April 2023
Kazakhstan appoints new energy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Almasadam Satkaliyev has been appointed the new Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

He replaced Bolat Aqchulaqov, who was appointed Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on April 4, 2023.

Satkaliyev was Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, a sovereign wealth fund and joint stock company in Kazakhstan. He also worked at KazTransOil, KEGOC, and Samruk-Energy.

