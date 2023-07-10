Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan fully complete demarcation of state border

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 10. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have fully completed the demarcation of the state border, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"The agreement was signed on December 2, 2022, in Tashkent by the heads of the two states and ratified by the parliaments of both countries. The entry into force of this agreement marks the complete termination of a 19-year process of demarcating the state border between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The 2,357-kilometer border is now marked by 1,301 border markers and is documented in a comprehensive demarcation treaty spanning over 8,000 pages," he said.

Earlier, the presidents of both countries signed the law on the ratification of an agreement on the state border demarcation.

As such, on March 28, 2023, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law on “Ratification of an Agreement between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the demarcation of the state border”, while on July 3, 2023, the relevant law was signed by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.