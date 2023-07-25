Import of fertilizers to Kazakhstan via railway increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The volume of fertilizer imports to Kazakhstan via railway increased by 1.6 times in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, to 158,700 tons, according to the information obtained by Trend from Argus analytical agency.

The majority of imported shipments come from Russia and Uzbekistan. These substantial volumes are primarily acquired by agricultural enterprises situated in border regions. Kazakh farmers, in particular, import ammonia nitrate, diammonium phosphate, ammonium sulfate, and urea.

The main bulk of fertilizer supplies arrived from Russia's Zayachya Gorka Station (Azot Branch of Uralchem), Kostha Station (Apatit), Yulevka Station (Balakovo Branch of Apatit), Belorechensk Station (Eurochem - Belorechenskie), and others.

Fertilizer imports from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan are received from the Bozsu Station (Maxam Chirchiq company) and from the Tinchlik Station (Navoiyazot).

The growth in imports during the first quarter of this year can be attributed primarily to increased shipments of ammonia nitrate from Russia and Uzbekistan. Market participants anticipate a further increase in the import of ammonia nitrate and other fertilizers from Russia in 2023.