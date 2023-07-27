Kazakhstan's low-cost airline launches flights to China's Urumqi

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 27. FlyArystan, Kazakhstan's first low-cost air carrier, has launched direct flights between Astana and China's Urumqi, Trend reports.

According to the company, starting from September 21, the flights between Astana and Urumqi will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. The flights will be carried out by Airbus A320/neo aircraft.

The flight from Astana to Urumqi is scheduled to depart at 07:15 (GMT+6) and arrive at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport at 11:40 (GMT+8). The estimated flight duration is 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, flights in the opposite direction, from Urumqi to Astana, are scheduled to depart at 12:40 (GMT+8) and arrive at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport at 13:20 (GMT+6).

FlyArystan is the first low-cost airline in Kazakhstan, whose fleet consists of 14 Airbus A320 aircraft.