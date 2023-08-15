Kazakhstan names construction dates for container terminal in Georgia's Poti

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 15. The minister of Industry of Kazakhstan has launched the construction of a container terminal in the Georgian port of Poti, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the project will begin in September 2023, construction will start in October this year, and commissioning is scheduled for 2024. The terminal will be located on an area of eight hectares, and its capacity will be 80,000 containers (in twenty-foot equivalent units) per year.

The terminal will increase the volume of freight traffic on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

"The container terminal will allow Kazakh and Georgian businesses to participate in the formation of cargo flows and will also create favorable tariff conditions on this route. In addition, it should contribute to an increase in the volume of transit cargo through Kazakhstan and Georgia," said Marat Karabayev, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

The new facility on the Black Sea coast will be built by the Kazakhstan transport and logistics investment group of companies, PTC Holding.

"Economic cooperation between Georgia and Kazakhstan is now entering a new stage of development, and this is demonstrated by the fact that the cargo turnover between the countries amounted to $3 million in 2022 and tripled over the past year. It is absolutely necessary to develop infrastructure in terms of cargo transportation logistics for the proper and competent development of relationships and potential," said Levan Davitashvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.