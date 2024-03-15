Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air gains permit for regular flights to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 15. Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air airlines has been granted permission to operate regular flights to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to the Civil Aviation Agency of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the authorization was issued in accordance with the intergovernmental Agreement on Air Communication between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.



Under the terms of this agreement, Uzbekistan's Civil Aviation Agency has granted Qazaq Air authorization to fly regularly to Uzbekistan via the Turkestan-Samarkand-Turkestan route.



These flights will be flown by DHC-8-402 aircraft, increasing connectivity between the two countries and making travel easier for passengers.



Qazaq Air is an interregional airline founded by the National Welfare Fund of Kazakhstan and Samruk-Kazyna JSC to increase the safety and accessibility of interregional air transportation in Kazakhstan and adjacent countries.