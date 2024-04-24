Kazakhstan prepares draft Concept for development of hydrogen energy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan has prepared a draft Concept for the development of hydrogen energy in the country, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry, the draft Concept includes:

- further vision for the development of hydrogen energy;

- basic principles and approaches to the development of hydrogen energy.

The draft Concept provides for the development of hydrogen energy through the implementation of pilot projects in order to organize the production and use of hydrogen in various sectors of the economy, including housing and communal services, the development of scientific potential, the provision of appropriate personnel, government incentive measures, etc.

The draft Concept was published on Kazakhstan's Open Legal Acts' portal for public discussion.

Meanwhile, Hyrasia One (a subsidiary of the European cleantech group SVEVIND Energy Group) will implement a project to produce green hydrogen in the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan.

The project involves the construction and operation of a desalination plant, a 40 GW renewable energy station (wind, solar), as well as a 20 GW water electrolysis plant with an annual production capacity of 2 million tons of green hydrogen or 11 million tons of green ammonia.

The preliminary investment amount is more than 50 billion euros.

The design documentation will be completed by 2026. The start of infrastructure construction is planned for 2027, with commissioning in 2032.