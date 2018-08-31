Alexander Lukashenko hopes for expansion of Belarusian-Kyrgyz co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov on the national holiday - Idependence Day, the press service of the Belarusian leader told BelTA (Belarusian Telegraph Agency) news agency.

"Our countries have made significant progress in the development of the entire complex of bilateral relations, established effective cooperation within the framework of integration structures over the past decades, based on historical ties of friendship," the message says.

Alexander Lukashenko is confident that by joint efforts Belarus and Kyrgyzstan will continue to increase the potential of bilateral cooperation, expand political, economic and cultural dialogue in the interests of the peoples of both countries.

The head of state wished good health, prosperity and success to the leader of Kyrgyzstan, and happiness and prosperity to the Kyrgyz people.

