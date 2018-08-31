Alexander Lukashenko hopes for expansion of Belarusian-Kyrgyz co-op

31 August 2018 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov on the national holiday - Idependence Day, the press service of the Belarusian leader told BelTA (Belarusian Telegraph Agency) news agency.

"Our countries have made significant progress in the development of the entire complex of bilateral relations, established effective cooperation within the framework of integration structures over the past decades, based on historical ties of friendship," the message says.

Alexander Lukashenko is confident that by joint efforts Belarus and Kyrgyzstan will continue to increase the potential of bilateral cooperation, expand political, economic and cultural dialogue in the interests of the peoples of both countries.

The head of state wished good health, prosperity and success to the leader of Kyrgyzstan, and happiness and prosperity to the Kyrgyz people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kyrgyzstan bans cattle import from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan 30 August 21:56
Belarus producer of alcoholic beverages eyes to increase export to Azerbaijan
Economy news 30 August 17:03
Turkish President to visit Kyrgyzstan
Turkey 30 August 15:28
Agreement on Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border regime ratified
Kyrgyzstan 29 August 15:42
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan increases
Kyrgyzstan 29 August 15:38
Ministry: Turkey sees rise in number of Belarus tourists
Tourism 29 August 14:10
Latest
China says putting pressure on Beijing won't work amid trade war with U.S.
China 11:41
WB launches new phase of horticulture development project in Uzbek regions
Uzbekistan 11:40
Iran says almost self-sufficient in gas industry
Business 11:38
EDB to finance construction of automobile factory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 11:26
Georgia to restrict granting of residence permits to foreign citizens
Georgia 11:20
Iran exporting special gasoline refinery catalysts
Business 10:45
Turkey aims to liberate Syrian Manbij from terrorists
Turkey 10:44
Eurovision officials tour Israeli cities
Israel 10:04
Oil stable as Iran sanctions loom, but trade wars weigh
Oil&Gas 10:01