Kyrgyzstan intends to introduce visa-free regime for additional 9 countries

Members of the Kyrgyz Parliament considered the draft law "On Amendments to the Law "On the Introduction of a Visa-Free Regime for Citizens of Certain States for Up to 60 Days" in the third reading, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The bill proposes to expand the list of countries whose citizens are subject to visa-free entry to Kyrgyzstan for up to 60 days, by including 9 additional states in this list:

- Republic of Albania;

- Republic of Bulgaria;

- Socialist Republic of Vietnam;

- The State of Israel;

- Republic of Cyprus;

- Republic of North Macedonia;

- Republic of Romania;

- Kingdom of Thailand;

- United Mexican States.

The bill has been sent to a vote in the third reading.