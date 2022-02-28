Dollar exchange rate rising again in Kyrgyzstan

The dollar exchange rate began to rise again in Kyrgyzstan since the morning of Feb. 28 – KGS 95 per dollar, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The official rate of the National Bank is KGS 89.1007.

The US currency began to rise amid events in Ukraine, where Russia carries out a special operation since Feb. 24. At that time the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan carried out intervention, selling USD 13 million 50 thousand, and the dollar rate briefly began to stabilize.