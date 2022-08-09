Tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan's state budget significantly increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Kyrgyzstan recorded a significant increase in tax revenues from January through July 2022, Trend reports citing the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan.

The total amount of tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan's budget from January through July 2022 reached 85.9 billion soms ($1 billion), which is an increase of 54.7 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2021 (55.5 billion soms, or $669.4 million)

In addition, the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan in the reporting period fulfilled the country's forecast for tax revenues by 101.6 percent, transferring an additional 1.3 billion soms ($16.2 million) to the budget.

Notably, the implementation of the SMART Salym tax procedures digitalization project, including the introduction of electronic invoices, cash registers had a positive impact on the growth of tax revenues in Kyrgyzstan.