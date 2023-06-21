Meeting of representatives of business circles of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan held

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. On June 15-17, 2023, a meeting of representatives of business circles of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan was held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The Kyrgyz-Turkmen round table was organized by the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Turkmenistan, the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. From the Kyrgyz side, the meeting was attended by representatives of 17 companies representing the food industry, the textile and clothing industry, the production of building materials, IT technologies, and petro chemistry.

From the Turkmen side, the event was attended by representatives of 40 companies and entrepreneurs working in the production of building materials, transport and logistics, food industry, textile industry and IT technology.

The development of bilateral trade and economic relations, in particular, the expansion of export opportunities of the countries, as well as active interaction between the chambers of commerce and industry of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan were discussed at the meeting.

In addition, within the framework of the Kyrgyz-Turkmen round table, bilateral meetings were held between entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.

As a result of the bilateral meetings, more than 20 documents on cooperation in various areas of joint activity were signed.