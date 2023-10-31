President of Kyrgyzstan replaces Mayor of Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 31. President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, has decided to replace the Mayor of Bishkek, Trend reports.

According to the President's press service, a decree signed by Sadyr Japarov has appointed Aybek Junushaliev as the new mayor.

Aybek Junushaliev was once the mayor of the capital city. From August 26, 2021 to February 24, 2022, he was in charge for six months. Emilbek Abdykadyrov succeeded him as mayor, although he was released of his duties today owing to a new employment.

Furthermore, Kyrgyzstan's President announced many nominations today. Among them is Askat Alagozov, who has been appointed as the President of Kyrgyzstan's Press Secretary, and Erbol Sultanbaev, who has been appointed as Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Belarus.