Kyrgyzstan's export to European countries soars

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 22. Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and European countries reached $1.8 billion (13.4 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total trade) from January through November 2023, which is a 3.3 times increase compared to the corresponding months in 2022 ($548.7 million), Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country's exports to Europe amounted to $856.1 million, constituting 30.5 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total exports. This figure surged by 10.3 times compared to January-November 2022 ($83.01 million).

Kyrgyzstan’s imports from European countries totaled $1.008 billion, which is a 2.1 times increase compared to the corresponding period in 2022 ($465.7 million). This accounted for 9.1 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total imports from January through November 2023.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $13.9 billion from January through November 2023, which is a 29 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 ($10.7 billion).

Kyrgyzstan's exports totaled $2.8 billion, which is a 36.7 percent growth compared to the corresponding period in 2022 ($2.05 billion). The country's imports amounted to $11.1 billion, increasing by 27.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($8.7 billion).