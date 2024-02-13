President Zhaparov outlines Kyrgyzstan's robust economic growth

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 13. Kyrgyzstan's average economic growth over the past three years has reached nearly 7 percent annually, with rates of 5.5 percent in 2021, 9 percent in 2022, and 6.2 percent in 2023, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said, Trend reports.

Zhaparov highlighted this achievement during his address at the 10th World Government Summit in Dubai, UAE.

He emphasized the country's robust economic development, pointing to major infrastructure and international projects involving foreign investors, including hydroelectric power plants, road construction, and airport modernization.

"We aspire to transform Kyrgyzstan into a regional business hub, fostering an appealing investment climate, liberal foreign trade policies, and a transparent business environment," the president said.

Zhaparov underscored Kyrgyzstan's commitment to welcoming investors and foreign partners and outlined the new economic strategy's focus on the energy, mining, and transportation industries.

He noted Kyrgyzstan's intent to leverage its abundant natural resources, particularly its significant hydropower potential estimated at about 142 billion kilowatt-hours, as a cornerstone of its economic policy.

"When I became the head of state, 10 percent of the whole water resource potential was used. As of today, 13 percent has already been developed, and we are aiming to intensify this work," Zhaparov said.