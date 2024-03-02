Japan's interest in Kyrgyzstan's hydroelectric projects growing

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 2. Japanese companies' interest in implementing hydroelectric projects in Kyrgyzstan is growing, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the statement was made during a meeting between Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Japan, Erkinbek Osoev, and Director of the Department for Russia, Central Asia, and the Caucasus at the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan, Masashi Watanabe.

In this regard, the Japanese side expressed a desire to strengthen joint cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and other organizations.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the prospects of signing a Memorandum of Cooperation on energy transition between the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan. They exchanged views on subsequent joint steps following the economic and energy dialogue "Central Asia + Japan" held in Tokyo in September 2023.

It was also noted the importance of the planned visit of Watanabe to Kyrgyzstan during on March 12-13, 2024.