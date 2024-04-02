Kyrgyzstan ceasing to provide services for Russia's "Mir" cards

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 2. Starting April 5th, cards from the Russian "Mir" payment system won't be accepted in Kyrgyzstan anymore, Interbank Processing Center (IPC), which operates the Elcart payment system, said in a statement, Trend reports.

The IPC reminds that, on February 23, 2024, the US Department of the Treasury sanctioned the National Payment Card System, the operator behind the Mir payment card system.

"To mitigate the risk of potential further sanctions, the IPC, which ensures seamless operation of the Elcart payment system, announces the cessation of servicing "Mir" bank cards starting April 5, 2024," the statement reads.

The IPC also mentions that using "Mir" cards for non-cash transactions and ATM cash withdrawals, card-to-card transfers, and online payments for business and service accounts will no longer be an option for users.

"The IPC is taking every necessary measure to ensure the uninterrupted functioning and complete security of the national payment system. In the Kyrgyz Republic, Elcart bank cards will continue to be accepted across all banking facilities without any restrictions," they further stated.