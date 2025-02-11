Kyrgyzstan sets up Ministry of Construction, Architecture and Housing Communal Services

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 11. A new Ministry of Construction, Architecture, and Housing Communal Services has been established in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

According to a decree by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, changes were made to the structure of the Cabinet of Ministers in order to increase the efficiency of executive authorities.

Specifically, a decision was made to create the new ministry based on the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, and Housing and Communal Services.

Additionally, in order to improve the development of physical culture and sports, it was decided to form the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports under the Cabinet of Ministers, based on the Department of Physical Culture and Sports.

The creation of an independent state body for physical culture and sports will allow for the concentration of powers and resources for the effective development of the sector, ensure the continuity of programs, the development of sports infrastructure, as well as ensure proper international representation of the country's interests in this area.

