Kyrgyzstan, UAE ink memo on public administration experience exchange

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 13. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the UAE government signed a memorandum on the exchange of experience in the field of institutional development and modernization of public administration for a new five-year period, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev and UAE Minister of Government Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi. The signing ceremony took place on the margins of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The Memorandum of Understanding is aimed at developing joint actions to strengthen institutional capacity, improve governance processes, create opportunities for the future, and other areas of cooperation.

Moreover, it is reported that within the framework of this memorandum, the implementation of the "Government Accelerators" program, developed with the support of the UAE, will be continued. The program is focused on 100-day sectoral reforms to overcome bureaucratic barriers and ensure the country's establishment on the path of sustainable development.

To note, Adylbek Kasymaliev arrived in the UAE on a working visit on February 10.