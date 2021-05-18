Managers of Kazakhstan’s large companies expected to arrive in Tajikistan

Managers of a number of Kazakhstan’s large companies are expected to arrive in Dushanbe today on a three-day visit to discuss issues of establishment of cooperation with local enterprises, Trend reports citing Kabar.

As part of the Kazakhstan national program to promote the export of processed products, the Joint-Stock Company (JSC) Center for Trade Policy Development (QazTrade) plans to conduct a trade and economic mission in Dushanbe from May 17-19 within the framework of an official visit of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Tajikistan.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Tajikistan is reportedly scheduled for May 17-19.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan (CCI), a Tajikistan-Kazakhstani business forum is being held at Hilton Dushanbe Hotel today. Fifteen Kazakh companies have reportedly confirmed their participation in the forum.

Kazakhstan is one of major trading partners of Tajikistan.

In 2020, a two-way trade between the two countries valued at 910 million U.S. dollars. This consisted of Tajikistan’s exports to Kazakhstan estimated at US$152 million and Tajikistan’s imports from Kazakhstan worth US$757 million.

Last year, Kazakhstan ranked second in the foreign trade turnover of Tajikistan following the Russian Federation.

Over the first quarter of this year, the bilateral trade between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan has valued at 271 million U.S. dollars, including Tajikistan’s exports to Kazakhstan estimated at US$74 million and Tajikistan’s imports from Kazakhstan worth US$197 million.

Kazakhstan is the third largest investor in Tajikistan’ economy following China and the Russian Federation.

Established on June 30, 2006, the Joint-Stock Company (JSC) Center for Trade Policy Development (QazTrade) studies and identifies topical issues of national and trade system and takes an active part in the implementation of Kazakhstan’s trade policy. QazTrade is a key research company in Kazakhstan in the field of trade and economic relations. The sole shareholder of QazTrade is the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.