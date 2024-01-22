Tajikistan, Qatar consider joint economic and investment fund creation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 22. Tajikistan and Qatar are considering the establishment of a joint economic and investment fund, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, this matter was discussed during a meeting between the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Chief of Asia-Pacific & Africa Investments at Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani, in Doha. Rahmon arrived at a state visit to Qatar on January 21.

During the meeting, Rahmon referred to Qatar as one of Tajikistan's important trade, economic, and investment partners. The parties discussed the further development and expansion of relations in the fields of industry and energy.

It was emphasized that there are significant opportunities for attracting Qatari investments into Tajikistan. In this regard, the Qatari side was proposed to participate in the implementation of several priority projects beneficial to both parties.

The discussions also covered the utilization of Tajikistan's vast transit potential in the Eurasian region, the renewable energy of the country, and cooperation in the fields of industry, mining, and processing of minerals.

Considering the capabilities and potential of Tajikistan, it was deemed beneficial for both sides for Qatar to invest capital in establishing wholesale and logistics distribution centers in Kyrgyzstan for processing, procurement, and exporting agricultural products to Qatar.