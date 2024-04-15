Tajikistan imposes visa requirement on Turkish citizens

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 15. Citizens of Türkiye will now require a visa to visit Tajikistan, the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs told local media, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the decision, aimed at reciprocity, was made on March 28, 2024, and will come into effect on April 20, 2024.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on April 6 that Tajikistan's citizens will no longer have visa-free access to the country. Visa applications for Tajik citizens visiting Türkiye will begin on April 20, 2024.

Citizens of Tajikistan transiting through Türkiye will not require a transit visa. Previously, Tajik citizens could enter Turkey without a visa and stay for up to 90 days.