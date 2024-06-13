Tajikistan, Oman to sign MoU on agricultural cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 13. A bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be prepared and signed between the Ministry of Agriculture of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources of Oman, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's ministry, this was discussed during a meeting between the Minister of Agriculture Kurbon Hakimzoda, and the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources of Oman, Saud bin Hamoud bin Ahmed Al Habsi within the frame of the Third High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action, "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028."

The parties agreed to form a joint working group to explore the opportunities and potential of both sides, and to hold regular working meetings.

During the meeting, opinions were exchanged on the export of fresh fruits and dried fruits, cooperation in fish farming and beekeeping, and the exchange of experience between scientists and students of the two countries.

The Omani Minister invited Hakimzoda and Tajik entrepreneurs to participate in an agricultural products and goods exhibition to be held in Oman in December this year.

It was noted that a number of apricot plants will be sent from Tajikistan to Oman to create a "Friendship Garden."

To note, the Third Dushanbe Conference is part of a series of conferences held every two years by the Government of Tajikistan in cooperation with the UN to support the implementation of the goals of the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028."