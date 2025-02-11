Tajikistan to host 23rd meeting of CIS Chambers of Commerce and Industry Council

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 11. Tajikistan will host the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, announced Haydar Rajabov, Chairman of the Tajikistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to him, preparations are already underway, and invitations have been sent to the heads of the chambers of the CIS member states. The first meeting is scheduled for the end of February.

The meeting will cover a range of topics, including the development of economic cooperation among CIS member states, support for entrepreneurship, and the implementation of joint initiatives to strengthen trade and investment cooperation.

The presidency of the Council of Heads of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of CIS Member States was handed over to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan in 2025.