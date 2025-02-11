Tajikistan turns to UNECE for assistance in developing transport strategy

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 11. Tajikistan has requested technical assistance from the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) in developing a Transport, Logistics, and Alternative International Routes Strategy, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan.

Tajikistan's Transport Minister Azim Ibrohim addressed this request at a meeting with UNECE Executive Secretary Tatiana Molcean at UN headquarters in Geneva.

Ibrohim emphasized that Tajikistan, as a mountainous country bordered by nations with their own unique characteristics and political views, considers alternative routes crucial for its development.

The minister also expressed interest in further technical support for the Regional Diplomacy Center and its integration with the UNECE's LearnITC platform.

He also highlighted the need to connect the Center for Digitalization of the Transport Industry with the International Transport Infrastructure Observatory to promote sustainable transport and trade policies by expanding the knowledge and skills of institutional and sectoral stakeholders concerning UN legal instruments for domestic transport and trade.

In response, Molcean expressed her willingness to further discuss these proposals and develop a joint action plan.