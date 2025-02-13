President of Tajikistan to attend WWII victory anniversary in Russia's Moscow

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 13. The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will participate in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II on May 9 in Moscow, the country's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin said during negotiations with the Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the Russian capital, Trend reports.

During the talks, Muhriddin highlighted the positive dynamics in economic cooperation: last year, trade turnover grew by more than 15 percent and reached $1.9 billion.

“Humanitarian ties are becoming more practical, with numerous educational and cultural events being held. Migration cooperation requires more coordinated actions, but overall it is developing well. Recently, detailed negotiations on this issue have been held in Moscow,” he mentioned.

The minister also noted that issues of security and military-technical cooperation continue to be at the center of the bilateral agenda, especially in the context of events in Afghanistan.

“We established traditionally good cooperation within multilateral structures, such as the UN, SCO, and CSTO, as well as during Tajikistan's current chairmanship in the CIS. We are working closely on the development of the Central Asia – Russia format. We are satisfied with the state of our relations with Russia and intend to continue to develop them,” Muhriddin emphasized.

