Turkmen president appoints deputy head of State Statistics Committee

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 5

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree to appoint Perkhat Kovusov as deputy chairman of the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan.

The State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan is an executive body responsible for official statistical information on the social, economic, demographic and environmental situation in the country, as well as implementing control and supervision in state statistical activity in Turkmenistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news