Envoy: UAE interested in developing multilateral relations with Turkmenistan

2 December 2019 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The UAE government attaches great importance to the development of relations with Turkmenistan in all areas, Emirati AQmbassador to Turkmenistan Hassan Abdullah Al Adab said, Trend reports via the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

Relations between the two countries are based on mutual understanding and common interests and are constantly evolving, the ambassador said.

According to Hassan Abdullah Al Adab, the official visit of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the UAE in March 2018 was very productive.

As a result, a number of agreements were signed in the fields of investment, economy, tourism and culture.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE were established in October 1995.

Companies from the UAE actively operate in the Turkmen energy market. Dragon Oil company extracts hydrocarbons in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. Petrofac, a leading international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry, took part in the industrial development of Galkynysh, the second biggest gas field in the world.

