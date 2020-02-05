International fight against terrorism: topic of Russia-Turkmenistan talks

5 February 2020 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 5

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Russian-Turkmen consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers in charge of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism were held in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Russian delegation was led by Oleg Syromolotov, and the Turkmen delegation by Vepa Hadjiev.

In general, the parties touched upon pressing issues in the field of countering international terrorism and extremism, and hereby exchanged assessments of the state of global and regional terrorist threats, emanating from the territory of Afghanistan, the Middle East and North Africa.

The parties informed partners about efforts on prevention and suppression of terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, as well as ensuring international information security in their countries.

Special attention was paid to the strengthening of cooperation in identifying and suppressing the sources and channels of terrorist financing, countering the spread of extremist ideology and cross-border movements of foreign terrorist fighters, as well as coordinating positions on key multilateral spaces.

“The sides spoke about the importance of ensuring international information security. They also considered countering the spread of terrorist and extremist ideology in a virtual environment,” Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

