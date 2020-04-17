WIPO ready to help Turkmenistan improve its distance education

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17

Trend:

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) is ready to assist Turkmenistan in improving distance education, Trend reports with reference to Zolotoy Vek (Golden Age) newspaper.

Representatives of WIPO and Turkmenistan’s several ministries attended a meeting, which was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in a videoconference format.

The participants discussed the issue of Turkmenistan's accession to The Rome Convention for the Protection of Performers, Producers of Phonograms and Broadcasting Organisations. Turkmenistan has adopted a law on copyright and is currently working to bring this law up to international standards, the report said.

The meeting participants also discussed prospects of Turkmenistan's accession to the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired, or Otherwise Print Disabled.

WIPO is a part of the UN that deals with the use of intellectual property. Turkmenistan joined WIPO in 1995.

WIPO is the oldest international organization in the field of intellectual property protection, which was formed on July 14, 1964. Since 1998, the WIPO worldwide academy is engaged in training of human resources in the field of intellectual property protection. It has a distant learning center that allows receiving education via the Internet.